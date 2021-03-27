Also available on the nbc app

Who needs Thor’s hammer? Chris Hemsworth never fails to prove his strength without any superhero help! The Marvel superstar had fun dominating the arcade recently, using all his might on a punching bag game that made it clear he was the right choice to play the God of Thunder. Though Chris had no problem delivering the hits, his stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton actually beat the actor at his own game, topping the high score with an epic left hook!

