Chris Hemsworth not only knows how to wield a hammer as Thor, but he also knows a thing or two about sharks! In his new National Geographic special, “Shark Beach,” he hopes to clear up any myths about the deadly ocean predator. Eighty-five-year-old shark expert Valerie Taylor, who took the Marvel star under her wing to dive with nurse sharks, told Access Hollywood how he prepared for the exciting adventure. “He learned to dive specially to do this, and I would think he’s continuing diving when he can,” she shared. “He has a house, wife, children in a place where there is very good underwater life.” Plus, director Sally Aitken talked to Access about how “deeply committed” Chris was to the project and “the welfare of the planet.” "Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth" kicks off Shark Fest on July 5 at 9 p.m. on Nat Geo.

