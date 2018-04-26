Chris Hemsworth Jokes About Pal Matt Damon's Snake Scare In Australia

Chris Hemsworth visited Ellen on Thursday and joked about pal Matt Damon's recent run-ins with Australian wildlife. Hear what the "Avengers" star had to say!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, chris hemsworth, chris hemsworth 2018, chris hemsworth jump rope, movies, chris hemsworth infinity war, hollywood, premieres, interviews, celebrity news, access, entertainment, chris hemsworth matt damon, chris hemsworth interview, celebrity, marvel, entertainment news, chris hemsworth instagram, red carpet, chris hemsworth ellen, chris hemsworth movies
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.