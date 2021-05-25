Chris Hemsworth’s son wants to be Superman. The 37-year-old actor shared a sweet snap on Monday with one of his 7-year-old twins while on the set of his Marvel film, “Thor Love and Thunder.” He captioned the Instagram photo, writing, “Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ ‘Dad I wanna be Superman.’ Lucky I have two other kids.”

