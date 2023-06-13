Does Chris Hemsworth have a new Avengers team? The 39-year-old Australian actor recently went to an Ed Sheeran concert and was photographed alongside the Grammy winner, Matt Damon and Gordon Ramsay. While chatting with Access Hollywood at the “Extraction 2” premiere in New York he broke down the photo, joking the group could be the new Avengers and gave each person a superpower. The dad of three also gushed over his kids and revealed his ideal Father’s Day plans. Plus, the actions star talked about his upcoming film “Extraction 2,” telling Access it was the “the most thrilling ride I’ve ever had and the most fun I’ve ever had on set.” “Extraction 2” starts streaming on Netflix June 16.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight