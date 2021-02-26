Also available on the nbc app

Chris Hemsworth must be one proud papa! The action star took to Instagram to share a photo of his 7-year-old son Tristan's school assignment, which was dedicated to his superhero father. "My little boy's creative writing," Chris gushed. He then repeated the sweet note that read, "My special friend is dad. Together we go in the pool, together they make me feel happy." The Marvel actor has three children, including 8-year-old daughter India and Tristan's twin brother Sasha, with his wife of 10 years, Elsa Pataky.

