Chris Hemsworth Gets Sweaty During Shirtless Workout: 'My Shirt Literally Burst Into Flames'

Meet The Sexy Australian Firefighters Showing Off Their Abs For A Good Cause
CLIP 11/05/19
Whoa, baby! Chris Hemsworth is bringing all the heat! The shirtless "Thor" star got steamy and sweaty during his workout session as he put his chiseled biceps and 12-pack abs on full display. "It was so hot my shirt literally burst into flames," he joked in the Instagram caption. "Luckily, I was wearing my favorite pair of fire-retardant shorts. Give this circuit a go 6 times through @centrfit." Fitness plays a big role in the actor's life and career. Chris' app Centr even features workouts and meal plans from his personal team.