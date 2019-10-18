Chris Hemsworth Gets Sweaty During Shirtless Workout: 'My Shirt Literally Burst Into Flames'

Also available on the NBC app

Whoa, baby! Chris Hemsworth is bringing all the heat! The shirtless "Thor" star got steamy and sweaty during his workout session as he put his chiseled biceps and 12-pack abs on full display. "It was so hot my shirt literally burst into flames," he joked in the Instagram caption. "Luckily, I was wearing my favorite pair of fire-retardant shorts. Give this circuit a go 6 times through @centrfit." Fitness plays a big role in the actor's life and career. Chris' app Centr even features workouts and meal plans from his personal team.

