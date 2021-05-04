Also available on the nbc app

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky know how to party! The model shared a video with her husband where they rock all white outfits and dance for the camera while at a star studded party in Byron Bay, Australia. Also in attendance at the party was Matt Damon and Chris’ younger brother Liam, who were photographed in a large group shot. Matt is currently down under filming, “Thor: Love and Thunder” alongside Chris.

