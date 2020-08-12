Also available on the nbc app

Chris Hemsworth is treating himself on his special day! The "Avengers" star celebrated turning 37 with a solo dessert fest – and he wouldn't have had it any other way, no matter how much his kids may have protested! Chris thanked fans for all the birthday love in a funny Instagram post this week, sharing a peek at himself devouring a layered chocolate cake that was the exact present he was hoping for! Chris' post may have also been a nod to wife Elsa Pataky's low-key bur loving shade. The actress playfully trolled her husband in a cute b-day shoutout, sharing a screenshot of Chris in full Husky Thor mode.

Appearing: