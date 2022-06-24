Main Content

Chris Hemsworth Admits Seeing Natalie Portman In Full 'Thor' Costume Was 'Intimidating'

Chris Hemsworth is ready to share a whole new side of his "Thor" persona. The Marvel superstar tells Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about baring his "buns" in the upcoming sequel and how it was "11 years in the making." Chris also praises co-star Natalie Portman for getting so "ripped" for her return to the franchise and jokes he did a couple extra push-ups after seeing her in costume! "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters on July 8.

