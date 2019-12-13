Also available on the NBC app

Chris Harrison's kiddos are all grown up! The "Bachelor" host and proud father of two took to Instagram to reveal that his eldest son, Joshua, is going to Texas Christian University in the fall! "The boy is now a frog! Congrats j-man on being accepted and committing to @texaschristianuniversity @tcumenslacrosse #tcu #classof2024," he wrote alongside multiple photos of the father-son duo at the TCU Horned Frogs Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

