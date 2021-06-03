Main Content

Chris Harrison Won't Be Back For 'Bachelor In Paradise,' David Spade Tapped For Guest Host Lineup (Reports)

A surprising face will reportedly be stepping in for Chris Harrison for the upcoming season of "Bachelor in Paradise"! Chris, who has hosted the hit spinoff show for the past six seasons, won't be back for season seven, according to multiple outlets. In his stead, Page Six reports that a "revolving cast of guest hosts" will fill in – with one of them being comedian David Spade! A source told the outlet of David's casting, "The producers want to put some fun in the show. They think it's become too serious." Us Weekly reports that David's stint will last two weeks, and other celebs will get their chance to take the reins, too.

