Chris Harrison weighed in on Tyler Cameron's back-to-back dates with Hannah Brown and supermodel Gigi Hadid when he sat down with Access Hollywood ahead of the Season 6 premiere of "Bachelor in Paradise," admitting the romantic outings are far from "love triangle" material. "Good for him," Chris said. "He's single. He's not in a relationship with Hannah, clearly, nor does she think they are."

