Chris Harrison: 'The Bachelor Winter Games' Is About Bringing Bachelor Nation To Bachelor World

Also available on the NBC app

On the set of ABC's "The Bachelor Winter Games" in Vermont, host Chris Harrison explains to Access the real goal of the series, which is taking an international twist. Plus, did he watch episodes of "Bachelor" franchises from across the globe to learn more about those competing from other countries? Plus, Chris dishes on the contestants' living situation. The series premieres Tues., Feb. 13 at 8 PM ET/PT on ABC.

Appearing: