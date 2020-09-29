Also available on the nbc app

Chris Harrison is spilling the tea! The longtime host chatted with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about the "explosive" upcoming season of "The Bachelorette." Chris admitted that he still "can't believe" what went down on Clare Crawley's season "truly happened." Chris explained that Clare was not on the show to mess around, saying, "She wanted to find love … and she was going to do whatever it took, whenever she found it and however she found it." Plus, Chris addressed the speculation that Tayshia Adams took over as the show's lead after Clare found love early on during filming.

Appearing: