Chris Harrison is taking time away from "The Bachelor" following his controversial remarks about the racism allegations against contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. The longtime "Bachelor" host announced his decision to step aside from the dating competition temporarily, revealing in a lengthy Instagram statement on Feb. 13 that he will not appear on the "After the Final Rose" special following the season finale and he is "dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before."

