Chris Harrison is spilling all the tea! The longtime “Bachelor” host chatted with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and her daughter Hayes about what's going down in Bachelor Nation. Chris admitted that even though he cannot confirm that Hannah Brown is officially back with Tyler Cameron, he did admit that he's totally here for their speculated romance. Chris also explained what's happening with all the franchise's shows, including "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise," amid the coronavirus pandemic.

