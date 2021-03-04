Also available on the nbc app

Chris Harrison is speaking out following his decision to temporarily step away from "The Bachelor" franchise. In a sneak peek from his upcoming sit-down with "Good Morning America" anchor Michael Strahan, the longtime host addressed his role in the show's ongoing controversy after facing backlash for defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell against allegations of racism during an interview for "Extra" with former "Bachelorette" lead Rachel Lindsay. Harrison said of his comments, "It was a mistake. I made a mistake. I am an imperfect man. I made a mistake — and I own that."

