Peter Weber is getting ready for take-off on his journey to love! Chris Harrison promised Access Hollywood that Pilot Pete's upcoming season of "The Bachelor" will truly be the most dramatic season yet, revealing how Peter got himself into some serious turbulence. The TV host also shared how the 28-year-old was not shy about showing affection during the season, even if it got him into some hot water with the 30 ladies competing for his final rose. Plus, will Peter end up engaged by the end of his journey?

