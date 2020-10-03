Also available on the nbc app

Chris Harrison is spilling all of the Bachelor Nation tea! The longtime host chatted with Access Hollywood about Matt James' upcoming season of "The Bachelor." He explained why his casting is a "step in the right direction" and promised that the hit ABC show will "continue to do better." Chris also set the record straight on drama surrounding Peter Weber, Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown and more. Plus, Chris, who is a paid spokesperson for Kelley Blue Book, chatted about teaming up with the brand to bring awareness to their newly released Auto Repair Guide.

Appearing: