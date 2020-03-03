Also available on the NBC app

Chris Harrison isn't saying no to another walk down the aisle. During a fun round of backstage banter with Access Hollywood co-host Kit Hoover, "The Bachelor" host revealed that he's "not against" getting married again. "It's not my ultimate goal, but if I love someone, why not?" he said, while adding that he is currently "in love.” Chris also gave his opinions on kissing on the first date, when to say "I love you," ghosting and relationship age gaps.

Appearing: