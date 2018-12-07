Chris Harrison Says Colton Underwood's 'Bachelor' Journey Has 'Gutty, Raw Drama' & Gets 'Wild'

Also available on the NBC app

Colton Underwood’s "Bachelor" season promises to be wild! In a conversation with Access guest correspondent Ashley Iaconetti, Chris Harrison teases some juicy and hilarious TV moments fans can expect – from pageant queen drama, to guest stars Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman's virginity jokes, to an ending fans "cannot safely assume." Plus, Chris gives a major hint as to why Colton dramatically jumped over a fence in the season's first promo.

