We finally have some Clare-ity on Clare Crawley's upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" - and this season might truly be the most dramatic yet! The hit ABC franchise just dropped a new promo and it's pretty wild. In the clip, Chris Harrison tells Clare that she has "blown up" the show. Clare is also seen kissing, crying and yelling at contestants in the sneak peek.

