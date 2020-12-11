Also available on the nbc app

Chris Harrison is spilling all of the Bachelor Nation tea! The beloved host chatted with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about the status of Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' relationship, Tayshia Adam's ending on "The Bachelorette," and Matt James' unique journey on "The Bachelor." Chris revealed that Matt was stripped "down emotionally" from the show and shared that he realized he's "never been in love before."

