Chris Harrison is back! Just when Bachelor Nation fans thought the longtime host was out of his gig and JoJo Fletcher was in after he dropped his son off at college, Chris returned to "The Bachelorette" set after dropping his son off at Texas Christian University. The 49-year-old documented his grand return to the hit ABC show's set at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs complete with a mask and his golf clubs.

