Also available on the nbc app

Chris Harrison is speaking out after defending “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. “The Bachelor” host, who has temporarily stepped down from his role on the show, was on “Good Morning America,” where he talked with Michael Strahan about a controversial interview he did with former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay, where he defended frontrunner contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Kirkconnell has come under fire for attending an old South antebellum party in the past as well as allegations of past social media posts. Kirkconnell has since issued an apology about her actions.

Appearing: