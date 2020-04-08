Also available on the NBC app

Chris Harrison is spilling all "The Bachelor" tea! The longtime host shared with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall what he really thinks is going down with Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan. He explained why he's glad Peter is taking things slow with his ex and pointed out that he truly doesn’t think the hit ABC show was right for them. Chris also talked about the franchise’s highly-anticipated spin-off, "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," which is set to premiere on April 13.

