Chris Harrison is spilling it all about those blurred "Bachelor" lines! The famed TV host joined Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez and talked about Peter Weber's turbulent journey to finding love on this season of "The Bachelor." Chris gave his insider take on the fan theory that Peter actually ends up with his TV producer Julie LaPlaca. "Julie, an amazing, talented, smart producer that works for us, works on the show, so she's with Peter and she's with all of us." But when pressed if the two are together, Chris replied, "I'll just say this, it's an intimate relationship. You spend that much time together, we all get close." Plus, Chris chatted about swapping paradise for a Nicaraguan volcano as he hosts ABC's live special "Volcano Live! With Nik Wallenda" on March 4.

