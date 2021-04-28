Also available on the nbc app

Did Chris Harrison just tie the knot? Not so fast! The TV host set Bachelor Nation abuzz when he shared a romantic photo with his girlfriend, entertainment journalist Lauren Zima, in which she wore a floor-length gown. After many "Bachelor" fans and former contestants began to speculate that they'd gotten married, the couple clarified that Lauren was merely a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding. "I love you so much and appreciate all the ‘congrats! This *bridesmaids* dress is really living above its potential," she joked in the comment section.

