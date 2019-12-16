Rita Ora Reacts To 'Ridiculous' Speculation Of Throuple With Taika Waititi & Tessa Thompson
It's not quite over between Hannah Brown and Pete Weber! Chris Harrison spilled to Access Hollywood what actually went down between the former couple's reunion on the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Chris explained why everything was all good with Pilot Pete until the former beauty queen showed up. Chris also shared that their reunion, which he hinted might not be just a one-time thing, was very emotional.