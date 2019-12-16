Main Content

Chris Harrison Explains Why Everything Was Going Good With Peter Weber Until Hannah Brown Showed Up

CLIP12/16/19

It's not quite over between Hannah Brown and Pete Weber! Chris Harrison spilled to Access Hollywood what actually went down between the former couple's reunion on the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Chris explained why everything was all good with Pilot Pete until the former beauty queen showed up. Chris also shared that their reunion, which he hinted might not be just a one-time thing, was very emotional.

News and Information Daytime Interview
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, chris harrison, hannah brown, bachelor nation, romance, TV Show, TV, bachelor naiton
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.