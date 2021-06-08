*NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Says He Once 'Couldn't Be In The Same Room' With This Backstreet Boys Member
It looks like Chris Harrison won't be attending anymore rose ceremonies in the future because the longtime host of "The Bachelor" is reportedly saying goodbye to the popular dating series after nearly 20 years. The 49-year-old has reached a settlement with franchise producers and distributor Warner Horizon and will walk away with a mid-range eight-figure payoff, according to Deadline.