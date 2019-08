Also available on the NBC app

After "The Bachelor's" Women Tell All episode, Ashley Iaconetti gets the inside scoop from Chris Harrison on Colton Underwood's dramatic disappearance during fantasy suite week. How dramatic did the search to find him get? Plus, Chris reveals if he thinks Caelynn is sincere in her sorrow over her breakup with Colton or just gunning to be the next "Bachelorette."

