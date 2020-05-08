Also available on the nbc app

Chris Harrison is spilling some serious "Bachelor" tea! While appearing virtually on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Chris revealed if he ever had the urge to just "scream" at any past Bachelor Nation contestants. "Gosh, I don't know if there's anyone on the show that I haven't wanted to do that. I mean, even this last season with Peter [Weber], I wanted to just grab him by the shirt collar and be like, 'Come on, man. Pull it together.' Because he was a mess coming down the stretch," he said. Meanwhile, Chris also addressed fixing the diversity problem across the franchise after Bevy Smith called out the dating series for not representing people of color.

