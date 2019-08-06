Also available on the nbc app

Chris Harrison is sounding off on "Bachelor in Paradise's" messy love triangle! The TV host sat down with Access Hollywood to dish about Blake getting caught up between Caelynn and Kristina on the beach in Mexico. He explained, "It was a disaster. He laid all the mines and then stepped on every mine in the minefield. Just a mess." Plus, watch to find out more about Demi's same-sex relationship and the rumored engagements in paradise.

