It looks like Clare Crawley's time handing out roses is over. In a sneak peek clip of "The Bachelorette," Chris Harrison confronts the 39-year-old about her strong feelings for contestant Dale Moss. The longtime host reveals to Clare that the other guys are "unhappy" with her actions and tells her that she can't continue on the path that she is currently going down. Chris also asks Clare if she talked to Dale before they started filming. Find out how this plays out on ABC.

