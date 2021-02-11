Gwen Stefani Says She Looked Her Best When First Kissing Blake Shelton: ‘Love Must Look Good On Me’
CLIP 03/27/21
Main Content
Chris Harrison is apologizing for "wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism," while discussing allegations against "Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. The Georgia native, who is a frontrunner for Matt James' final rose, has been the subject of growing claims of past racially insensitive behavior, including allegedly attending a plantation-themed fraternity party in 2018. After his comments about the controversy in an interview with Extra’s Rachel Lindsay drew backlash, Chris Harrison shared a lengthy apology on Instagram.