Chris Harrison is apologizing for "wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism," while discussing allegations against "Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. The Georgia native, who is a frontrunner for Matt James' final rose, has been the subject of growing claims of past racially insensitive behavior, including allegedly attending a plantation-themed fraternity party in 2018. After his comments about the controversy in an interview with Extra’s Rachel Lindsay drew backlash, Chris Harrison shared a lengthy apology on Instagram.

