Chris Evans loves his furry friend! The actor chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall and her sweet puppy Lola about rescuing his dog Dodger, sharing, "I was filming a movie in Savannah, and we had to do a scene in a shelter … and I just kind of saw him … I instantly knew he was coming home with me." Chris also played a fun doggie rapid fire game and talked about his new partnership with Jinx.

NR S2022 E0 6 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight