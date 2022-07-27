Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Chris Evans On Rescuing His Dog Dodger: 'I Instantly Knew He Was Coming Home With Me'

CLIP07/27/22

Chris Evans loves his furry friend! The actor chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall and her sweet puppy Lola about rescuing his dog Dodger, sharing, "I was filming a movie in Savannah, and we had to do a scene in a shelter … and I just kind of saw him … I instantly knew he was coming home with me." Chris also played a fun doggie rapid fire game and talked about his new partnership with Jinx.

NRS2022 E0 6 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Chris Evans, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.