Also available on the nbc app

Are Chris Evans and Lily James heating things up? The "Captain America" star and the "Mamma Mia 2" leading lady were seen out and about in London over the weekend. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair shared a taxi from a private club in the Mayfair neighborhood around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Though they arrived at Chris' hotel together they reportedly entered the building separately – and were both dressed to the nines!

Appearing: