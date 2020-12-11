Bella Thorne Engaged To Italian Singer Benjamin Mascolo After 2 Years Of Dating: See The Ring!
Chris Evans is taking us to infinity and beyond! Pixar broke the news this week that the "Avengers" star would voice the iconic Disney character Buzz Lightyear in a new movie. The film, which will hit theaters in 2022, will simply be called "Lightyear." Chris excitedly reacted to the news on Instagram, telling fans, "I can say 2 things with absolute confidence: 1. I didn’t stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear. 2. Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited."