Chris Evans is taking us to infinity and beyond! Pixar broke the news this week that the "Avengers" star would voice the iconic Disney character Buzz Lightyear in a new movie. The film, which will hit theaters in 2022, will simply be called "Lightyear." Chris excitedly reacted to the news on Instagram, telling fans, "I can say 2 things with absolute confidence: 1. I didn’t stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear. 2. Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited."

