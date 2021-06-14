Also available on the nbc app

Chris Evans is 40 and he’s feeling the birthday love from his fellow celebs! His “Avengers” co-star, and fellow Chris, Chris Hemsworth, posted a birthday tribute to his pal. In the post, that jokingly poked fun at the battle of the Chris’, which sent twitter ablaze in October 2020, the “Thor” actor shared a photo of Chris Pratt and himself. “Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans,” he captioned the snap. “You’ll always be number 1 in my book.”

Appearing: