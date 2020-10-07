Also available on the nbc app

ATTN: Captain America is covered in tattoos! Chris Evans gave delighted followers a rare glimpse at his inked-up torso as he perfectly backflipped into the pool in a video shared to his Instagram Story. The actor captioned the footage, "Last swim before the pool hibernates… It was freezing!" He added, "I wonder what it's like to be tan." Naturally, fans freaked out over the actor's muscles and the revelation of his many tattoos, which he often keeps under wraps!

Appearing: