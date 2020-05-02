Also available on the NBC app

Chris Evans finally joined Instagram and proved it was worth the wait! The actor shared his first post on the social media platform to make a major announcement on Friday, revealing he'd accepted pal and fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt's #AllInChallenge and planned to assemble a prize fans will definitely love 3000 – a virtual hangout with all six original "Avengers" Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and, of course, Evans!

Appearing: