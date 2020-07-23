Also available on the nbc app

Chris D’Elia continues to face backlash following allegations that he sexually harassed underage girls. An upcoming Netflix prank show featuring D’Elia and fellow comedian Bryan Callen has been cancelled by the organization, a spokesperson confirmed to Access Hollywood. The company would not be the first to cut ties with the 40-year-old after he was accused of harassment. Comedy Central, Hulu, and Amazon Prime removed an episode of the show “Workaholics,” which featured D’Elia as a child molester, and the comedian was also dropped by The Creative Artists Agency in late June.

