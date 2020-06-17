Also available on the NBC app

Chris D'Elia is breaking his silence after multiple Twitter users accused him of sexual harassment and grooming. "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," the comedian said in a statement to TMZ. "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me."

Appearing: