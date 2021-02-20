Also available on the nbc app

Chris D'Elia is speaking out. The comedian broke his silence months after denying multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, sharing in a lengthy and personal YouTube video on Friday that he's taken time to reflect on his past. D'Elia explained that he's realized he had a troubling perspective on sex and the power dynamic between him and his partners, confessing that fame made it easier for him to facilitate sexual situations and that he was unfaithful in "most" of his relationships. The 40-year-old has consistently denied engaging in any sexual conduct with any woman without her consent and maintained that all his relationships have been both legal and consensual, and stood by that claim in his newest video.

Appearing: