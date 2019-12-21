Chris Daughtry Wanted To 'Embody' His Fear Of Rottweilers With 'Masked Singer' Disguise

Also available on the NBC app

Chris Daughtry has been unmasked! After the "American Idol" alum was revealed to be Rottweiler on Season 2 of "The Masked Singer," he sat down with Access Hollywood to chat about his decision to join the show, keeping the secret from his family and his surprising pick for a disguise! "I was bitten by a rottweiler when I was a kid … When I saw that costume, I was like, 'I can relate to this. I can embody my fear and become what I am terrified of," Chris explained. The singer also talked about his new single "Alive," as well as his upcoming tour.

