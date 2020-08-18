Also available on the nbc app

Chris Cuomo is showing off his quarantine body! The CNN host flaunted his muscles (not once, but twice) when he appeared in a couple TikTok videos recorded by his 17-year-old daughter Bella. The teen shared one snap of herself dancing in their home gym while her dad hilariously flexed his biceps in the background. Chris went shirtless in another, flossing his teeth in the bathroom alongside wife Christina, while Bella captured her parents' nighttime routine!

Appearing: