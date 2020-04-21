Main Content

Chris Cornell's Daughter Sings In COVID-19 Benefit Performance & Her Voice Is Stunning!

Chris Cornell's daughter has inherited his musical talent. Toni Cornell honored her late dad with a showstopping acoustic rendition of Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike," performing the '90s classic at Chris' home studio for LiveXLive's Music Lives digital festival, which helped raise money for coronavirus relief efforts on behalf of MusiCares. The 15-year-old reflected on the opportunity to pay tribute to her dad, acknowledging in a moving Instagram caption how meaningful the full circle moment was for her, and also revealing how her parents' foundation was stepping up to help fight the pandemic.

