Chris Brown is a natural at daddy duty! The 31-year-old singer was beaming with joy while spending quality time with 10-month-old baby boy Aeko, whom he shares with Ammika Harris. The Grammy winner scored giggles from his mini in a sweet video as he playfully nuzzled the little one's face and neck. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris had been separated from his son for months while the model was in Europe for work. A source told Hollywood Life in July 2020, "Ammika would love nothing more than for her and Aeko to be reunited with Chris. But their main priority is the safety and well-being of their baby."

