Chris Brown Breaks His Silence After Being Sued For Allegedly Drugging And Raping Woman

CLIP01/28/22

Chris Brown is speaking out after being accused in a new lawsuit of drugging and raping a woman. In court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, the complaint and an unidentified friend were reportedly invited to a yacht docked at P. Diddy's home in Miami on December 30, which Brown was on. According to the suit, he allegedly drugged her drink and raped her. He seemed to deny the allegations on Instagram on Thursday, posting, "Whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls---."

Tags: chris brown, lawsuit, sued, p diddy, Miami, breezy
